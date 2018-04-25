WATCH: Janelle Monae Releases Music Video For "I Like That"

The fourth single from Janelle Monáe​'s upcoming album, Dirty Computer, now has a music video. Additionally, the music icon just announced dates for her upcoming summer tour.

Janelle has released the video for her confident new track, "I Like That." In the video, Monáe wears some amazing costumes, and we see her reclining in a bath tub as she blasts a former classmate who once called her "weird."

Janelle's third LP, Dirty Computer, will drop on Friday (April 27).

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old star also announced plans for a 28-date tour in support of the album this summer. The Dirty Computer Tour kicks off on June 11 in Seattle. It will make stops in cities like Denver, Minneapolis, Chicago, New York, and more before wrapping up on August 4 in Atlanta.

Tickets go on sale next Wednesday (May 2), and they include a digital copy of Dirty Computer. For more on Janelle's Dirty Computer Tour, visit her website by clicking here.

In the meantime, we're excited for Janelle's upcoming album release. We'll have more EXCLUSIVE CONTENT with her coming up soon, so stick around!