WATCH: Can You Beat Shawn Mendes in Our Forehead Game?

Sure, Shawn Mendes is an incredibly talented musician, but how well does he know... foreheads?



Yeah, we put the 19-year-old pop star to the test of identifying celebrities by just showing him photos of their foreheads.

​

Wow, Shawn! That was an impressive performance.

Of course, Mendes isn't just a forehead expert. The Canadian born star also knows a LOT about releasing hit songs.



We're already obsessed with his latest song, titled "In My Blood." You can get "In My Blood" right now by clicking here.



It is the lead single from his upcoming sophomore album. We don't know too much about that album just yet, but don't worry about that. We'll make sure that you're the first to know about it when we get more details from our pal Shawn.



