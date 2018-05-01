Selena Gomez Will Release "Back To You" on May 10

Attention Selenators! May is about to be a BIG month for Selena Gomez.

The 25-year-old singer just revealed that she will drop her first single of 2018 in just over a week. The single, titled “Back to You,” drops on May 10.

“Back To You” will appear on the 13 Reasons Why soundtrack. Selena, of course, is an executive producer of that show. Netflix announced today (May 1) that the show’s second season will premiere on May 18.



“I’m so excited for you guys to hear it,” Gomez wrote on the Instagram photo showing her sitting against a vanity.

Selena released four singles last year. “It Ain’t Me” featuring Kygo peaked in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. Gomez also released “Bad Liar,” “Fetish” featuring Gucci Mane, and “Wolves” featuring Marshmello last year.



Revival, which was Selena's last full album release, dropped in 2015.