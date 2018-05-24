'Queer Eye' Season 2 To Premiere on Netflix in June

Queer Eye is coming back, and the show's second season will be here MUCH sooner than we previously expected. In fact, we’ll get to see more from the "Fab Five" in less than a month.



Netflix announced on Thursday (May 23) that season two of the hit show will premiere on June 15.



Yes, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness will all be back for the show’s second season on Netflix.



Who gave us permission? -- New episodes June 15 -- pic.twitter.com/6yp3r2HnpW — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) May 24, 2018

The show (originally titled Queer Eye for the Straight Guy) first ran on Bravo from 2003-2007 before Netflix revived the show earlier this year (2018).The first season of the revival was met with rave reviews when it hit the streaming service back in February. Don't worry, season two is expected to pick right up where the first season left off."This season, the Queer Eye 'Fab Five' return to the Georgia heartland, forging connections with communities from a wide array of backgrounds and beliefs often contrary to their own, touching on everything from self-love and faith, to immigration and how to make the perfect homemade poke bowls and more,” Netflix said in a statement on Thursday.In fact, in one promotion Netflix warned us about the emotional journey in season two by saying, “get the tissues ready.”Our emotions may not be able to handle it, but we'll be ready to binge watch the entire season in just a few weeks.