LOOK: Calvin Harris Teases New Song With Dua Lipa

Calvin Harris will be releasing a new single, and he's bringing along one of our favorite stars for the release.

Harris announced on Monday (April 2) that he and Dua Lipa will be releasing a new track titled "One Kiss." We don't have too many more details about the release just yet.



However, Calvin has said that the song will be coming "very soon." The track is already available for pre-order, so we are assuming that it will drop soon.

Harris' most recent release, a collaboration with PARTYNEXTDOOR on "Nuh Ready Nuh Ready," peaked at number 8 on the Dance song charts.



Meanwhile, Lipa's anthemic song "New Rules" became a number 1 hit earlier this year. Her most recent single "IDGAF" has peaked at number 3 on the Hot 100.