LIST: Tony Nominations – ‘Mean Girls’ & ‘Spongebob’ Lead The Pack
As expected, Mean Girls and Spongebob lead the pack of nominated shows for the 2018 Tony Awards. Each show brought in a dozen nominations. Meanwhile, the very popular play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child brought in a total of 10 nominations.
The nominations were announced just moments ago (May 1) at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. They were announced by actors Leslie Odom Jr. and Katharine McPhee.
A ton of household names are attached to some of the biggest nominations this year as well. Tina Fey was a co-creator of Mean Girls. Meanwhile, Denzel Washington (The Iceman Cometh), Amy Schumer (Meteor Shower), Michael Cera (Lobby Hero) were among the stars that were just nominated for awards as well.
Additionally, Bruce Springsteen will receive a special award for his show Springsteen on Broadway.
The Tony Awards, which will be hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, will be broadcast live on CBS. This year's ceremony will take place on June 10 from the Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The live television broadcast begins at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT (delayed PT) on CBS.
Here’s the complete list of nominations:
Best Play
- The Children
- Farinelli and The King
- Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
- Junk
- Latin History for Morons
Best Musical
- The Band’s Visit
- Frozen
- Mean Girls
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Best Revival of a Play
- Angels in America
- Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women
- Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh
- Lobby Hero
- Travesties
Best Revival of a Musical
- My Fair Lady
- Once On This Island
- Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel
Best Book of a Musical
- The Band’s Visit
- Frozen
- Mean Girls
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
- Angels in America
- The Band’s Visit
- Frozen
- Mean Girls
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
- Andrew Garfield, Angels in America
- Tom Hollander, Travesties
- Jamie Parker, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
- Mark Rylance, Farinelli and The King
- Denzel Washington, Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
- Glenda Jackson, Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women
- Condola Rashad, Saint Joan
- Lauren Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God
- Amy Schumer, Meteor Shower
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
- Harry Hadden-Paton, My Fair Lady
- Joshua Henry, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel
- Tony Shalhoub, The Band’s Visit
- Ethan Slater, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
- Lauren Ambrose, My Fair Lady
- Hailey Kilgore, Once On This Island
- LaChanze, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
- Katrina Lenk, The Band’s Visit
- Taylor Louderman, Mean Girls
- Jessie Mueller, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
- Anthony Boyle, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
- Michael Cera, Lobby Hero
- Brian Tyree Henry, Lobby Hero
- Nathan Lane, Angels in America
- David Morse, Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
- Susan Brown, Angels in America
- Noma Dumezweni, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
- Deborah Findlay, The Children
- Denise Gough, Angels in America
- Laurie Metcalf, Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
- Norbert Leo Butz, My Fair Lady
- Alexander Gemignani, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel
- Grey Henson, Mean Girls
- Gavin Lee, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
- Ari’el Stachel, The Band’s Visit
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
- Ariana DeBose, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
- Renée Fleming, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel
- Lindsay Mendez, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel
- Ashley Park, Mean Girls
- Diana Rigg, My Fair Lady
Best Scenic Design of a Play
- Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women
- Farinelli and The King
- Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
- Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh
- Angels in America
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
- Once On This Island
- The Band’s Visit
- Mean Girls
- My Fair Lady
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Best Costume Design of a Play
- Farinelli and The King
- Angels in America
- Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
- Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women
- Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh
Best Costume Design of a Musical
- Mean Girls
- Once On This Island
- Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
- My Fair Lady
Best Lighting Design of a Play
- Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
- Angels in America
- Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh
- Farinelli and The King
- Junk
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
- Once On This Island
- My Fair Lady
- Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel
- The Band’s Visit
Best Sound Design of a Play
- Travesties
- Angels in America
- Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
- 1984
- Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh
Best Sound Design of a Musical
- The Band’s Visit
- Once On This Island
- Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel
- Mean Girls
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Best Direction of a Play
- Angels in America
- Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women
- Travesties
- Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
- Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh
Best Direction of a Musical
- Once On This Island
- The Band’s Visit
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
- Mean Girls
- My Fair Lady
Best Choreography
- My Fair Lady
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
- Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
- Mean Girls
- Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel
Best Orchestrations
- Mean Girls
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
- Once On This Island
- The Band’s Visit
- Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel
Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre
- Chita Rivera
- Andrew Lloyd Webber
Special Tony Awards
- John Leguizamo
- Bruce Springsteen
Regional Theatre Tony Award
- La MaMa E.T.C., New York City
Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award
- Nick Scandalios
Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre
- Sara Krulwich
- Bessie Nelson
- Ernest Winzer Cleaners