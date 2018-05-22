Katy Perry Confirms She is "Not Single" During 'American Idol' Finale

Sorry, guys! Katy Perry is officially off the market, and we’re PRETTY sure this means she’s back with Orlando Bloom.



The “Swish Swish” singer subtly shared the news that she is in a relationship during the finale of American Idol last night.



How did it go down? Well, during the program last night she professed her love for special guest Becca Kurfin from the Bachelorette.



Perry jokingly asked if she could be in the running for a rose. Kurfin offered Katy all the roses. “I’m not single but I still like you," Perry responded.



She didn't technically say she was dating Orlando Bloom, but we can assume that's true.



In recent weeks, Katy has been spotted spending A LOT of time with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Orlando Bloom. In fact, just last month, the pair visited the Vatican together.



“My darling” ♥️

Katy and Orlando on her Instagram story in Vatican City. pic.twitter.com/l1cnlkUTn0 — Katy&Bloom Updates (@KabloomUpdates) April 28, 2018

As long Katy is happy, we don't care!