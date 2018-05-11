EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Puth Shares Five Things You Didn't Know About 'Voicenotes'

Charlie Puth's sophomore album, Voicenotes, drops TODAY (May 11), but did you know that the entire album originated on Charlie's phone?

Seriously! It did! Plus, how did a party at the Weeknd's house influence the creation of "Done For Me"? Oh, yeah, what advice did his collaboration partner James Taylor (for the track "Change") offered the 26-year-old superstar?





So, wait, if the entire album originated on his phone, would Charlie show off some of those famous voice notes. Yeah, Charlie actually explained how he used the phone to work on tracks like "Attention," "How Long," "Done For Me," and the rest of the 13-track album too:

Charlie, by the way, will be hitting the road in support of the album later this year. Hailee Steinfeld will be joining him on tour this summer.

