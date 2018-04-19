Is Ed Sheeran About to Star in a Movie About the Beatles?

Could Ed Sheeran be headed to the silver screen? It’s possible, according to some new rumors that are swirling this week.



Well, Deadline.com is now reporting that Sheeran may be involved in an upcoming music-themed comedy movie, which was written by Richard Curtis. Curtis is probably most famous as the writer of the 2003 Christmas-themed romantic comedy, Love Actually.



Sheeran isn’t a total stranger to acting, of course. He’s appeared in the 2016 film, Bridget Jones’ Baby, and he made a cameo appearance on an episode of HBO’s Game of Thrones last year.



Honestly, we don’t know too much about the upcoming "music-themed project." However, The Daily Mail is speculating that the film’s plot will be about a man who discovers that he is the only person who remembers the music of the legendary Beatles.

We are not even sure what Sheeran’s role in the film could actually be at this point. Cinderella actress Lily James and Eastenders star Himesh Patel have reportedly signed on to the project. Saturday Night Live’s Kate McKinnon is also in talks to possibly join the film, which is slated to begin production this summer.