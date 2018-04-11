Could a '30 Rock' Revival Be in the Works?

We’ve been waiting for this news, and while nothing is confirmed just yet, a 30 Rock revival could be in the works.



In an age where television revivals (from Will & Grace to Roseanne and Murphy Brown) are all the rage, so NBC's 30 Rock seems like it is naturally a next step for a possible revival.



30 Rock, of course, aired for seven seasons before wrapping just over five years ago (in January 2013). Jane Krakowski just told the Hollywood Reporter that a revival would be “a dream come true.”



"There's definitely been talk and conversations (about a reboot),” she said.



The cast (Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jack McBrayer, Judah Friedlander, and Katrina Bowden) has been involved in the conversations, according to Krakowski, but she warns that nothing is set in stone at this point.

"(A revival) would be a dream come true. We all had the greatest time on that show," she told The Hollywood Reporter.



Jane made comments while on the red carpet of the opening of Mean Girls on Broadway. 30 Rock creator and co-star Tina Fey wrote the book for the new musical.