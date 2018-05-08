Christina Aguilera & Demi Lovato To Unveil Collaboration During Billboard Music Awards

As if we weren’t already excited enough for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, we have yet ANOTHER epic collaboration to look forward during the show.



Yes, Demi Lovato and Christina Aguilera will debut their highly anticipated track during the show, which will take place on May 20. The song, which is titled “Fall in Line,” will appear on Christina’s upcoming Liberation album.

Christina and Demi each shared the news on their social media accounts earlier today (May 8).



Demi, by the way, is up for the Top Social Artist award during this year's ceremony.

The pair join an EPIC list of planned performances during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. Some of the performers include: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, and Dua Lipa.



The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 20 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on NBC. Kelly Clarkson is the host of the show this year.