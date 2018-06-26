Ariana Grande Celebrates Her 25th Birthday
Plus, check out videos from her birthday party.
Ariana Grande is celebrating her 25th birthday in a big way. A party was thrown in her honor last night. Plus, her fiancé (Pete Davidson) has taken to Instagram to express his love for Ari.
The Saturday Night Live star shared a photo on social media with a sweet caption. The photo, which appears to have been taken backstage at the Billboard Music Awards, shows Ariana on Pete's back.
happy birthday to the most precious angel on earth! you’re my favorite person that ever existed :) i love you sm ☁️⚡️--
Meanwhile, Ariana got on the birthday nostalgia train by sharing a video from her third birthday celebration back in 1996. In the home video we see the future pop superstar opening up her birthday presents:
If you're wondering how the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer is celebrating her birthday, by the way, we've got you covered.
It looks like a birthday party was thrown in New York City for Grande on Monday night (June 25). In fact, Ariana and her brother (Frankie Grande) both shared some party footage on their Instagram stories overnight:
.@FrankieJGrande’s Instagram Story (June 26) pic.twitter.com/8j88KAbiAG— Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaTodayNet) June 26, 2018
Ariana’s Instagram Story (June 26) pic.twitter.com/30SrqcgzjZ— Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaTodayNet) June 26, 2018
Happy Birthday, Ari!