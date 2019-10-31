NEW 102.7's 'New Music Friday': Selena Gomez, Bastille w/ Alessia Cara, Dua Lipa, Anthony Ramos, Martin Garrix w/ Dean Lewis
October 31, 2019
Welcome to NEW Music Fridays on NEW 102.7! Every week we'll dish up some brand new songs. Vote to let us know which ones we should keep and which should go...
This week we have new tracks from Selena Gomez, Bastille with Alessia Cara, Dua Lipa, Anthony Ramos, and Martin Garrix with Dean Lewis!
Selena Gomez – "Look At Her Now"
Dua Lipa – "Don’t Start Now"
Bastille with Alessia Cara – "Another Place"
So excited to properly announce “ANOTHER PLACE” with the absolutely incredible @alessiasmusic. New collaboration and video, coming Friday. Can’t wait for you lot to see and hear it. #AnotherPlace
Anthony Ramos – "Mind Over Matter"
Martin Garrix with Dean Lewis – "Used To Love"