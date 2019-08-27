NEW 102.7 Has Your Chance To Win At Least $1000 in Commercial Free Cash

Starting Tuesday, September 3rd through Wednesday, November 27th (or until the money runs out) NEW 102.7 will shout out a local name a minimum of 3 times a day but no more than 4 times a day each weekday between 9:00AM (ET) and 10:00PM (ET).

If it’s yours, call us back within 15 minutes to claim the money!

$500 will be added to the jackpot until all the money is given away.

The Money Grows Until It Goes.

Listen with the RADIO.COM App | FAQ

Here’s what you do…

SIGN UP NOW, and listen to hear your name, weekdays on NEW 102.7!