Memorial Fund for Jersey City Detective Joseph Seals

A GoFundMe page has been started for Detective Joseph Seals who was killed in the line of duty on December 10th in Jersey City, NJ. He leaves behind a wife and five children. The JCPOBA has started this fundraiser to go directly to the Seals family, helping them cover education, housing, and other expenses for the five children that Joe loved so dearly.

This is the official GoFundMe page in support of the Seals family. We are so grateful for everyone’s outpouring of love and support at this trying time. https://t.co/2pWeq0elzc — Jersey City POBA (@JerseyCityPOBA) December 11, 2019

---------------

From the Go Fund Me page ...

We are heartbroken at the loss of yet another police officer killed in the line of duty. This week it hits us again right here at home in Jersey City. The officers involved came to work Tuesday, December 10, like they did every day, seeking to make our city safer. They were ambushed by criminals, one was assassinated. Despite the warlike situation they were placed in these men and women saved countless lives through their heroic efforts. We are proud of them all.

Detective Joe Seals won’t be returning to his family, his wife and five children are in mourning. The JCPOBA has set up this GoFundMe page to accommodate all of the generous offers of support we have received in the hours since this incident.

All of the dollars raised will go directly to the Seals family, helping them cover education, housing, and other expenses for the five children that Joe loved so dearly."

Donate HERE.