Gwen Stefani Reissuing LOVE.ANGEL.MUSIC.BABY. For 15 Year Anniversary

November 20, 2019
It's a good time to reminisce with Gwen Stefani!

Gwen's 2004 debut solo effort LOVE.ANGEL.MUSIC.BABY. is celebrating 15 years in the world, and the "Hollaback Girl" has announced a remastered reissue set to be released Friday, November 22nd -- and a special medley of songs that she'll perform on The Voice on Tuesday, November 26th.

Stefani is also bringing back two of her favorite merch items from the original Love.Angel.Music.Baby. collection.

The new version has been remastered by Chris Gehringer, who has also worked in the past with the likes of Rihanna, Drake, Lady Gaga, and more.

