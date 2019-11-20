Gwen Stefani Reissuing LOVE.ANGEL.MUSIC.BABY. For 15 Year Anniversary

It's a good time to reminisce with Gwen Stefani!

Gwen's 2004 debut solo effort LOVE.ANGEL.MUSIC.BABY. is celebrating 15 years in the world, and the "Hollaback Girl" has announced a remastered reissue set to be released Friday, November 22nd -- and a special medley of songs that she'll perform on The Voice on Tuesday, November 26th.

Stefani is also bringing back two of her favorite merch items from the original Love.Angel.Music.Baby. collection.

I can’t believe #LoveAngelMusicBaby came out 15 years ago this week! ❤️ To celebrate I’m releasing a special remastered anniversary edition this Friday Nov 22 & bringing back two of my fav merch designs -- gx https://t.co/Swg14pvW3Z #LAMB15 pic.twitter.com/D1u6rPlvCv — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) November 18, 2019

The new version has been remastered by Chris Gehringer, who has also worked in the past with the likes of Rihanna, Drake, Lady Gaga, and more.