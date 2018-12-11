Let's Hear It For Stephen Puth's (Charlie Puth's Brother) Debut Single "Sexual Vibe"

It looks like the Puth family has some strong musical genes...

Charlie Puth's brother, Stephen Puth, just debuted his first single titled "Sexual Vibe" after signing with Arista Records.

In a new interview with Idolator, Stephen says he wasn't even looking for a pop music career -- but after working as a songwriter-for-hire, he says the career turn just sort of found him.

Check out the new track from the New Jersey native below.

Video of Stephen Puth - Sexual Vibe

This leaves us to wonder whether or not Charlie will make it a family affair this Thursday, December 13th when we party with him, Lauv, Alec Benjamin and Julia Michaels LIVE at NYC's Beacon Theatre for NEW 102.7's 'Holiday In NEW York' concert.

