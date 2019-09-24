The Best Eco-Friendly Food Storage Containers for Leftovers and Lunches

By Lori Melton

Ziploc storage bags and plastic storage containers have been the go-to food storage methods for years. However, they are made from materials that don’t break down. Therefore, any plastic items that you pitch and don’t recycle add to landfill crowding and can threaten marine life.

Ultimately, helping the environment means incorporating sustainable practices in all aspects of our lives. Fortunately, there are plenty of eco-friendly containers that make great options for storing leftovers and packing lunches.

Eco-Safe Stainless Steel Lunch Box

Ecozoi makes a stainless lunch box that is PVC free, BPA free, Phthalate free, leaching free, and boasts a lower carbon footprint than a plastic lunch tote. Plus, it comes in recycled packaging that can be reused. The box is also leak-proof, boasts a silicone seal and features a “bonus” lunch pod which is perfect for storing fruit or other small snacks.

Glass Mason Jars

Glass is always an eco-friendly alternative to anything made from plastic. Mason jars make excellent alternatives to plastic baggies or disposable containers for storing leftovers. Le Parfait makes a versatile line of mason jars in all sorts of convenient sizes, from 250 ml (8 oz.) up to 3,000 ml (96 oz.). The jars feature stainless steel wire and are delivered in eco-friendly, compostable packaging. They’re washable and reusable. Plus, with wider openings than other jar brands, it’s easier to transfer leftovers from serving dishes and pans.

Glass and Silicone Food Containers

Frego offers an exquisite line of non-plastic food storage containers. Each 3-pc set features a glass storage container, a silicone sleeve, and silicone lid. The leakproof bowls are made from toxin-free materials and are microwave, freezer, fridge, oven, and dishwasher safe. The silicone sleeve protects your hands when handling hot contents. The sleeves come in an array of pretty colors including Honeysuckle, Lime Green, Blue, and Orange. With a variety of sizes, these are perfect to store sandwiches, snacks, soup, and other food items.

Reusable Food Storage Bags

Plastic baggies are such convenient storage options. Unfortunately, they are not the eco-friendliest choice.

Stasher provides an eco-friendly solution with their line of reusable silicone storage bags. First, these bags come in several colors and they are made from 100 percent plastic and BPA free silica, which is a natural resource. They’re also non-toxic and odorless – and are totally reusable. You can actually run these bags through the dishwasher and they are microwave, fridge, and oven safe.

Even better, Stasher is a member of 1% for the Planet, which means 1% of company sales go to high-impact nonprofits that are committed to protecting the oceans.

Reusable Food Wrap

As in other single-use products, plastic food wrap is not environmentally friendly. Reusable food wrap is a terrific, natural alternative for wrapping sandwiches, leftover bowls, and other uses.

Bee’s Wrap is dedicated to “changing the world of food storage.” Made from organic cotton, beeswax, organic jojoba oil, and tree resin, the wrap also comes in many lovely patterns. Plus, the wraps are washable, reusable, and compostable. The company offers sandwich wraps, bread wraps, lid covers, variety packs, and specialty wraps.

Also, Bee’s Wrap partners with nonprofit organizations that support bees, combat plastic pollution, and local Vermont charities.