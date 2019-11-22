WATCH: Adam Lambert Offers Only Chill Vibes During 'Late Late Show' Performance of "Closer To You"

Video of Adam Lambert: Closer to You

Piano + Adam Lambert = Perfection.

The man adored by #Glamberts worldwide gave a super-chill performance of his newest single “Closer To You” on the Late Late Show with James Corden last night, showing off the Queen/solo singer’s impeccable range.

Lambert performed the track off of his newest EP, Velvet: Side A, bathed in a simple circle of light and surrounded by shimmering blues and purples.

His job wasn't nearly done there... James Corden and Frozen 2 actor Josh Gad also played a game of Worst Masked Singer Judge with the star. Lambert, in "disguise" sang Queen's "Somebody to Love" and "Don't Stop Me Now," as James and Josh butchered their guesses from LeBron James, Peter Dinklage, Kevin Hart and Oprah Winfrey to Jeff Bezos, Kanye West and... Elvis?!

Watch below!