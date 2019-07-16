Jennifer Lopez Makes Up Concert Interrupted By Power Outage
NEW YORK (AP) — Jennifer Lopez kept her word to fans who were disappointed when a power outage in New York City forced her to postpone her concert over the weekend.
The power is out in NYC and at MSG. Heartbroken to say tonight’s show is cancelled. We will reschedule. Love you all!!! Stay safe! ❤️ #ItsMyPartyTour
Devastated and heartbroken that I can’t perform for all of you tonight. We will make this up to you, I promise! I love you!! ❤️❤️ #ItsMyPartyTour
The party’s not over til I say it is…. ✨-- See you tonight, NYC!!!!!!!! See what went down when the lights went out. Link in my bio. #Blackout --#ItsMyPartyTour
Lopez returned to the stage Monday at Madison Square Garden, saying she was going to celebrate "no matter what." She called it an "amazing night."
The lights are back on at MSG and we are having a show tonight!!!! ✨------ But first, I had to accept @hodakotb’s challenge! @neyo @derekhough & @arod its your turn now! #DanceOrDonate with us to help fight cancer! And special shoutout to @inthelab247 for giving out some #ItsMyPartyTour Medicine!!
Lopez's show was cut short on Saturday night when problems at a substation left parts of Manhattan without electricity. The Garden, Carnegie Hall and the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts were all evacuated.
The power outage came on the anniversary of the 1977 New York City outage that left most of the city without power.