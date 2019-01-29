It's Groundhog Day! Strike Up the Music + Listen To These Songs on Repeat

By Allen Foster

Are there six more weeks of winter when Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow? Or does that happen when he doesn't see it? Luckily, it's not something we need to keep straight anymore because the focus of Groundhog Day has moved from predicting the weather to living the same day over and over and over.

Video of I Got You, Babe - Groundhog Day

To honor the spirit of this endless "Round & Round," here are 10 songs we could listen to on repeat!

SEE ALSO: NEW 102.7 DJs Pick The Songs They Could Listen To On Repeat

Video of pBkHHoOIIn8

Portugal. The Man - "Feel It Still"

From the infectious opening that can transform any walk into a swagger to the sweet rebellious hook, Portugal. The Man's "Feel It Still" makes you feel like tossing the world a confident grin while tapping the repeat button again and again.

Video of Loren Gray - Queen (Official Video)

Loren Gray - "Queen"

Songs allow us to proclaim those feelings we might otherwise be afraid to express. Loren Gray's latest single is a masterpiece in that respect. "Queen" is all about claiming your power and belonging to no one but yourself. Deep inside, don't we all wish we were confident enough to demand "Can I get a 'Yes, your majesty?'" Listen to this song on repeat and that will happen.

Video of Carrie Underwood - Before He Cheats

Carrie Underwood - "Before He Cheats"

Although Underwood's smash hit is about a decade old, it still carries all the wallop of a Louisville slugger to both headlights. "Before He Cheats" is an empowering anthem that cautions all would-be suitors to think before you cheat because there will be consequences. That's something no one should ever forget.

Video of Panic! At The Disco - High Hopes (Official Video)

Panic! At the Disco - "High Hopes"

The triumphant opening heralds the song's rousing message of never giving up on your dreams. "High Hopes" lifts you up, bolsters your confidence, and encourages you to keep on manifesting your destiny, making it the perfect track to listen to every morning as your sonic affirmation.

Video of Ava Max - Sweet but Psycho [Official Music Video]

Ava Max - "Sweet But Psycho"

In late August last year, Ava Max released the insanely catchy, Cirkut-produced track, "Sweet But Psycho." Even though true fans were already familiar with her massive talent, the track catapulted Ava to celebrity status within a month. "She’s basically being told she’s psycho and she’s out of her mind," the artist told Idolator in an interview, "but really she’s an outspoken girl and she’s speaking her mind." Ava's song is so gloriously cathartic that all of us who have been told we're crazy quickly adopted it as a personal anthem.

Video of Bebe Rexha - I&#039;m A Mess (Official Music Video)

Bebe Rexha – "I'm A Mess"

Bebe Rexha has always been open about the chaos raging inside her. Now that she's become a bona fide queen, it only makes her message more powerful. She's a mess, but she is able to carry on and rise above it all. That's a message that could save lives. Cue it up for endless repeat.

Video of Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper - Shallow (A Star Is Born)

Lady Gaga - "Shallow"

I'm not crying, you're crying. Exploring the deeper parts of life may be one reason to put Lady Gaga's song on your favorites playlist, but that's not why we want to hear it again and again. "Shallow" is the pivotal track that instantly transports us to how we felt that first time we watched her and Bradly Cooper in “A Star Is Born.” Because of that, we can never get enough.

Video of Ariana Grande - thank u, next

Ariana Grande - "thank u, next"

"Her name is Ari." Those four words make what could have been a caustic breakup song, an anthem of self-love. Instead of fanning the flames of emotional fires, Ariana takes the best of her past relationships and allows those lessons to shape her into an amazing person. That's a message worth repeating.

Video of Marshmello ft. Bastille - Happier (Official Lyric Video)

Marshmello - "Happier" ft. Bastille

Sometimes, as much as you want things to work out, you know that's not going to happen. Though it breaks your heart, you move on. You're not bitter, you're still in love, but you want your partner to be "Happier." Commiserating with a song can be oddly uplifting, so if you've just gone through a breakup, this track will serve you best on repeat.

Video of Rachel Platten - Fight Song (Official Music Video)

Rachel Platten - "Fight Song"

Rachel Platten's own life is the inspiration for her enduring single "Fight Song." Because of that, the track is empowering and genuine in a way that allows it to transcend. Rachel begins singing with a delicate acknowledgment of the power she has inside her. Throughout the song, her voice crescendos into an unstoppable force. The exhilarating rise of spirit makes "Fight Song" a forever favorite.