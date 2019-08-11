Dan Reynolds

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Proposes Anti-Gun Violence Festival

The festival would also feature The Head and The Heart, Zedd and more

August 11, 2019
Categories: 
Entertainment

By Maruful Hossain

In wake of the recent mass shootings that happened in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas, Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons took to Twitter to address his thoughts on the mass shootings.

Take a look below, it all started with an idea...

With Woodstock being cancelled, Reynolds decided to use his platform to propose the anti-gun violence fest, discussing his intentions of the proposed festival...

Reynolds already made it known that he wanted change, as you can see in the tweet below...

It's a noble effort that Reynolds took the time to dig deep and acknowledge the problems that are out there. While thinking about these problems is a start, Reynolds wanted to be part of the solution. Along with Imagine Dragons, other artists that are willing to participate in the festival are ALT 92.3 Summer Open headliners The Head and the Heart, as well as DJ/producer Zedd, and Sacramento's Rituals of Mine just to name a few.

Reynolds is already a known activist as he advocates for LGBTQ rights, and he also has a history for producing festivals, as he founded the LoveLoudFestival with Tegan Quinn. 

It only takes one great idea to make change. What Reynolds is proposing is a step in the right direction and, hopefully, this idea comes to fruition.

 

Tags: 
dan reynolds
Imagine Dragons
Zedd