Hundreds Of Whales Spotted In New York City Waters

By Jason Goldstein

When you think of New York City, whale watching probably doesn't come to mind. Over the last 8 years, the number of whales spotted in the waters off New York City has increased by 540 percent. Last year 272 humpback whales were seen in the NYC area.

Recent environmental policies such as the Clean Water Act, the Endangered Species Act, and the Marine Mammal Protection Act are thought to be the reason the whales are coming in increased numbers. Also, an increase in algae attracts the Menhaden fish that is a big source of food for humpbacks.

If you're interested in seeing the whales for yourself, this is the time! The time between May and November is best for whale watching in our area ... after that, they head to the Carribean for the warmer weather.