Hilary Duff and Boyfriend Announce Birth of Their Daughter

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hilary Duff is celebrating the birth of her daughter.

The 31-year-old actress and singer and her boyfriend, Matthew Koma, announced the news Monday on Instagram . Banks Violet Bair was born on Oct. 25.

Duff wrote, "this little bit has fully stolen our hearts!"

Duff has a son from her previous marriage to former professional hockey player Mike Comrie.