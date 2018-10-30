(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Hilary Duff and Boyfriend Announce Birth of Their Daughter

October 30, 2018
Categories: 
Entertainment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hilary Duff is celebrating the birth of her daughter.

The 31-year-old actress and singer and her boyfriend, Matthew Koma, announced the news Monday on Instagram . Banks Violet Bair was born on Oct. 25.

Banks Violet Bair❤️ this little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic ✨

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

Duff wrote, "this little bit has fully stolen our hearts!"

Duff has a son from her previous marriage to former professional hockey player Mike Comrie.

Tags: 
Hilary Duff