Harness The Sun with These 5 Cool Solar-Powered Gadgets

By Lori Melton

Solar energy is one of the most plentiful natural resources we have. With the growing push toward living an eco-friendly lifestyle, tapping into the renewable power of the sun has gone way beyond using solar panels to heat your home. All sorts of handy gadgets are harnessing solar energy for a wide variety of applications. Check out these five cool solar-powered gadgets below.

GoSun Sport Portable Solar Cooker

Outdoor enthusiasts can cook just about anything, anywhere using the power of the sun with the innovative GoSun Sport portable solar cooker. Whether you’re camping, spending the day at the beach, or hosting a backyard cookout, GoSun Sport presents an easy, eco-friendly option for cooking all kinds of food. The solar-powered vacuum tube cooking chamber and sleek, foldable reflectors work together to draw in the sun’s energy to cook meats, veggies and more. The stove is cool to the touch and unlike a traditional grill, provides convenient, smokeless cooking in multiple settings.

Jackery Portable Power Station Generator

An outdoor experience can be transformed with Jackery’s Portable Power Station generator. In today’s tech-driven world, you won’t have to worry about charging your phone, tablet, or laptop with Jackery’s unique charging solution. The Explorer 240 model is great for charging a mini-fridge, projector, drone and other small rechargeable appliances. It’s light (at just 6.6 lbs.) and compact to maximize portability, which makes it perfect for camping, hiking, traveling, or for use during an emergency power outage.

The 240Wh unit has a high-capacity rechargeable lithium power pack, with an AC adaptor, carport slot, and USB slots. It can also be charged by the sun anytime, anywhere with the 50W solar panel, which is sold separately.

FlexSolar Portable Solar Charger Panel

FlexSolar uses the sun to power an array of 5V USB-charged devices such as a smartphone, GPS unit, or a power bank. The slim panel is lightweight and water-resistant. It can hook easily to a backpack or tree, to draw in the sun, which is great for on-the-go charging during a hike, cross country ski trip, camping or fishing excursion. Amazon sells the FlexSolar in a reasonably-priced two-pack.

BioLite SolarPanel 5+ with Integrated Power Bank

BioLite’s SolarPanel 5+ offers solar charging with 5W USB output to power phones, cameras, tablets and more. The sleek panel boasts an integrated sundial for alignment with the sun’s rays. It’s also attached to a 360-degree kickstand which you can prop easily on a picnic table or rocky terrain during a hike. The integrated 2200mAh rechargeable battery for power even after the sun sets. You can also charge it at home with the USB charge input. Plus, the small size stows perfectly with the rest of your gear. It can also hang on a tent, tree or backpack.

Kizen Solar Powered LED Camping Lantern

This solar powered camping lantern from Kizen is super cool because it also has multiple uses, including functioning as a smartphone charger via an integrated USB port. It’s collapsible, down to about the size of a hockey puck, which makes it easy to store and tote along on any outdoor adventure. Plus, built-in safety features prevent the lantern from overheating or blowing a circuit. The light functions in three modes when fully extended: high, low, or SOS for emergencies. It also serves as a high-powered flashlight when folded and conveniently works in all kinds of weather, including rain and snow. This light is perfect for outdoor excursions or unexpected power outages.