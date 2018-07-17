The Coolest Green Tech Gadgets You'll Want to Have This Summer

By Lori Melton

Recycling, repurposing, reducing waste and saving energy are all ways to make everyday life eco-friendlier. With the rise in technology and the use of smartphones, tablets, and virtual assistants like Amazon Echo and Google Home, how can you “go green” with devices and stay on the cutting edge of what’s trending? Here’s a look at five green tech gadgets designed with the eco-conscious user in mind.

Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller

Growing chemical-free vegetables in your own garden is an environmentally friendly way to eat healthy. The Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller works with Internet, cloud and mobile technologies and your home’s irrigation system to determine when to water your plants and how much water to deliver. It factors in when it’s going to rain by monitoring weather reports and skips watering cycles during those times to cut down on unnecessary water usage –which conserves water and saves money. You can control your sprinkler anytime, anywhere via the app on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or connected home systems like Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

Mohu ReLeaf Indoor HDTV Antenna

If you’re looking to eliminate your TV/cable bill and are committed to protecting the environment, then Mohu’s ReLeaf Indoor HDTV Antenna is an excellent option. ReLeaf helps reduce energy usage while helping you save money on a cable bill. It’s actually constructed from crushed up cable boxes and 30 percent post-consumer recycled cardboard. Plus, the ReLeaf is packed and shipped in a 100 percent recycled cardboard box with the instructions printed on the box itself, to reduce paper usage for an instruction manual, which helps save trees. It is 1080 HD/4K Ultra HD ready and works in a 30-mile, multi-directional range.

Impecca Custom Carved Bamboo Keyboard

Go wireless and go green with Impecca’s elegant, biodegradable, and eco-friendly bamboo keyboard. It’s hand-carved and made from 100 percent biodegradable bamboo with eco-conscious consumers in mind. The keys are also hand-carved and the beauty in its design also makes it an eye-catching conversation-starter in any office. The keyboard is compatible across multiple platforms from Microsoft Windows 2000 through Windows 10 and runs on 2.4GHZ wireless technology. It’s available in five lovely finishes such as Natural, Cherry and Mahogany, and comes in a bamboo keyboard and mouse set.

Caia Natural Lighting Robot

Harness the natural power and energy of the summer sun with Caia, a powerful and portable natural lighting robot. This groundbreaking item sprung to life via an Indiegogo campaign. Just place Caia in a sunny spot -either indoors or outside - and aim it where you need light. This is a perfect electricity-free solution for brightening up a dark room or office, or any other space that could use more light. The redirected sunlight it sends is equivalent to the light provided by 13 lightbulbs. Overall, Caia’s solar-power lighting will help reduce electric bills and usage and bring the sunshine indoors all year long.

Cool on the Go Personal Fan

Beat the summer heat on your next camping trip, day-at-the-beach or even while during your outdoor gardening chores with a Cool on the Go personal fan. The small, lightweight fan saves on electric power drawn by a traditional house fan because it’s powered by a rechargeable battery (which also reduces battery waste). It can clip onto multiple spaces inside the car, on a stroller or on clothing, and can also sit on any flat surface like a desk, table, chair or more to provide refreshing cool air whether you’re on-the-go or chilling out.