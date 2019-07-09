'Friends' Says Goodbye to Netflix, Hello to HBO Max

By Maruful Hossein

Friends will not be there for you on Netflix much longer, however, the classic TV sitcom will be there for you on HBO, where they will live on via WarnerMedia's new streaming platform, HBO Max, once 2020 hits.

Losing Friends comes a couple of weeks after the announcement when Netflix lost The Office to NBCUniversal's upcoming streaming service. The Office's departure will happen in 2021.

Under a new deal, HBO Max will have the rights to stream all 236 episodes of Friends, which will still be streaming on Netflix until December 31st, 2019.

Netflix responded with a Tweet, saying "The One Where We Have To Say Goodbye. We're sorry to see Friends go to Warner's streaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in the US). Thanks for the memories, gang."

Along with Friends, HBO Max will also be streaming Pretty Little Liars and Fresh Prince of Bel Air. WarnerMedia says that there will be over 10,000 hours worth of content. Game of Thrones, Big Little Lies, and CW content like The Flash and Riverdale will be amongst those shows that will be streamed on top of original content and programming from brands like DC, TNT, Cartoon Network and more.

Along with current and previous shows, HBO Max will also have its original content. There will be shows including Dune: The Sisterhood, Tokyo Vice starring Ansel Elgort, The Flight Attendant starring Kaley Cuoco, Love Life starring Anna Kendrick and an animated series based on Gremlins.

HBO Max does not have a specific price, but it will be amongst Apple TV+ and Disney Plus+ as new streaming services as they will be competing with each other along with Netflix and Hulu. Apple TV+ and Disney Plus+ will be launching in the Fall while HBO Max's projected launch will be in the Spring of 2020.

Look out for more announcements in regards to the streaming services in the next couple of months.