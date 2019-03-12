Feel Like Climbing 2,500 Steps? Head to NYC's New 'Vessel' Sculpture

NEW YORK (AP) — A colossal sculpture that will give people more than 150 interconnected stairways to climb is opening to the public as part of New York City's Hudson Yards development.

Vessel is a metal structure shaped like the bowl of a wine glass that will open Friday as part of the first phase of the project on Manhattan's west side.

This March 5, 2019 photo shows "Vessel," a 150-foot-tall structure of climbable interlocking staircases, that is the center point of the $25 billion Hudson Yards Redevelopment in New York. The climbable structure designed by Thomas Heatherwick opens to the public on Friday, March 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Vessel was created by British designer Thomas Heatherwick. The latticed network of stairs and platforms rises 150 feet high and includes almost 2,500 steps.

The $25 billion Hudson Yards development is in progress and includes a hotel, a school, a retail mall, restaurants, public plazas and a skyscraper taller than the Empire State Building.