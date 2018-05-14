Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz Welcomes Infant Daughter
May 14, 2018
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz had a special Mother's Day announcement.
The 38-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to announce the birth of his daughter with partner Meagan Camper. He wrote he's grateful Marvel Jane Wentz is here and she's "ready to takeover the world."
So excited to introduce Marvel Jane Wentz. Feeling so grateful that she’s here... annnnd she’s already ready to takeover the world ❤️-- happy Mother’s Day @meagancamper and all the moms out there. We ❤️ you.
Marvel is Wentz's third child and first daughter. The couple has a son, and Wentz had a boy with his ex, Ashlee Simpson.
