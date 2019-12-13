Santacon Is Coming To Town - December 14th in NYC

December 13, 2019
You can either stay inside or embrace all The Santas bombarding NYC for a Pre-Christmas Bar Crawl starting tomorrow at 10am. 

SantaCon will meet in Times Square at Father Duffy's Square, on 7th Ave. between 46th and 47th St.  For a map of where to meet your fellow Santas, visit https://santaconmap.com.  While a ticket is not required, entry to Special Santa Venues requires a $10 donation to the SantaCon Charity Drive.

And keep Classy Santa, if you’re going to attend Santacon, there is a “Santa Code” to follow: 

Get all the info HERE or on Twitter @santacon.

Even if you’re not feeling this festive event, over the past nine years, SantaCon has raised over $450,000 for many causes.

