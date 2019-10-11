Be a Tourist in NYC This Columbus Day Weekend!

Columbus Day Weekend unofficially marks the start of Fall for most. Hopefully, you have Monday off, so how about being a tourist in your own city?

Grab your scarf, gloves and lace up your ice skates! 30 Rock Ice Rink officially opens this Saturday, October 12th!

Take a few laps around the ice and expect to pay $25 per session. The rate rises to $32 during peak season, which runs from Nov. 20 through Jan. 1. The rink is open daily. See a full schedule at therinkatrockcenter.com.

Here’s a few other Ice Skating Rinks to check out in NYC.

Check out the Empire State Building like you’ve never seen it before!

On Saturday, a glass observatory deck will open on the 102nd floor of the Empire State Building that will offer 360-degree views of the city.

Visitors now enter the building through 34th Street instead of Fifth Avenue, pass by art deco architecture and a 24-foot model of the building before entering into the 10,000-square-foot exhibit space.

The digitally-driven, dynamic exhibition helps usher visitors toward elevators that transport them, in 55 seconds, to the 86th-floor deck.

Visitors can go to the 102nd floor by paying an additional $20 on top of the package cost for the exhibit and trip to the 86th floor. An assortment of perks, like private tours and skip-the-line passes, are also available in packages that cost up to $460.

Rediscover MoMa!

New York City’s Museum of Modern Art is set to reopen after a $450 Million Expansion & Renovation. MoMa was closed to allow staffers to retouch works & expand its gallery space. The museum will now have room to display 1,000 additional pieces of art in addition to having five times the number of works by female artists. The museum will reopen Oct. 21st.

While you’re in the city on Columbus Day, don’t forget to check out the Columbus Day Parade and wave hello to our NEW1027 float!!