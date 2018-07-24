3 Eco-Friendly New York Attractions to Visit This Summer

By Lori Melton

New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world. Each of its five boroughs boasts unique cultural flavor that can be found everywhere from restaurants and parks to museums and theaters. As you soak up the sights and sounds of the city that never sleeps, you may be surprised to discover the many ways New York businesses, buildings and attractions have incorporated sustainability practices. They demonstrate an ongoing commitment to protecting and preserving the environment and the globally-beloved city’s natural resources.

Here’s a look at three eco-friendly attractions you’ll want to include in your summer NYC itinerary.

The High Line

The High Line is a must-see elevated park created from a defunct rail line that runs from Hudson Yards to Chelsea. The natural, green oasis gives a welcome reprieve from the bustling, concrete jungle below and provides a brilliant, visually stunning example of repurposing an industrial space for public green use. More than 500 species of perennials, grasses, trees, and shrubs thrive along the popular trail. The landscape design for the unique public park was inspired by the self-seeded grass that grew naturally out of the tracks after the trains stopped running.

Javits Center Green Roof

The flourishing natural wildlife habitat located atop the Javits Center on Manhattan’s West Side is the second-largest green roof in the United States. At nearly 7 acres, the sprawling green space has attracted more than 26 kinds of birds, five species of bats, and more. The lush, green environment has also helped reduce the building’s energy use by 26 percent and can absorb up to seven million gallons of rainwater each year. Eco-conscious convention visitors, NYC tourists and local community members will marvel at the size and scope of the beautiful rooftop space. Green roof tours run from April through the end of October.

Brooklyn Children’s Museum

Founded in 1899 as the world’s first museum for children, kids of all ages and adults alike can enjoy exploring the Brooklyn Children Museum’s vast and varied educational exhibits, which include more than 30,000 historical artifacts as well as live animals. Learn about history, science, world culture and more in the 2008 Silver LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Certified building, which features recycled rubber flooring and solar-generated electrical power. BCM is notably NYC’s first and only LEED-certified green museum. It features a 10,000 square foot children’s garden and a captivating greenhouse that provide visitors off all ages the opportunity to learn more about nature and ecology via fun hands-on activities.