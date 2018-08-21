Donny Osmond and Lil Yachty Team Up for Unique Song

Chef Boyardee is bringing together an odd pair of musicians who are turning up the heat, not only in the kitchen but also in music.

Lil Yachty and Donny Osmond are singing together to help celebrate the 90th anniversary of Chef Boyardee.

The commercial-music video hybrid is made to look retro, to mark Chef Boyardee returning to their older labeling and simpler ingredients.

It looks like Lil Yachty and Donny-O had a stellar time filming the incredible creation.

While the two may seem like an odd pairing, they really cooked up a musical masterpiece. You can check out the full video here.