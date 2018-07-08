Do you suffer from "Venmo Anxiety?” It's a Real Thing!

Social media makes it easier than ever to find out when everyone is out having fun and you're not. That can become extra tough when you see your friends are out together, and they didn't invite you.

Venmo, the digital wallet APP that let's make and share payments with friends, also will rat out your friends when they are out, and you aren't invited

One of the features of the APP is the ability to see when someone makes a payment to your friends. Mostly when you open the APP, there's a social feed that shows you transactions between your friends, family, and coworkers. You know you'll see memos between friends "splitting dinner bill" or "thanks for the drinks at happy hour."

So this has created "Venmo Anxiety." It's just like the fear of missing out, but the fear is real because you can see clear as day that your social group is out doing their than without you. Monique Lewis, a 38-year-old who works in marketing, admits to feeling “sort of unwanted” when she sees friends Venmoing one another.

Venmo is breaking up friendships now? I guess ignorance is bliss. It's better not to know when you are being left out than to have it pop up on Venmo and have you wondering why no one bothered to include you.