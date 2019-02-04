Demi Lovato Deletes Twitter Account Over 21 Savage Backlash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Singer Demi Lovato has deleted her Twitter account following criticism that she was laughing at memes about 21 Savage.

The GRAMMY-nominated rapper was taken into federal immigration custody in the Atlanta area early Sunday. An official says the rapper is a British citizen who overstayed his visa and is also has a felony conviction.

Lovato had tweeted: "So far 21 savage memes have been my favorite part of the Super Bowl." She later clarified she wasn't laughing "at anyone getting deported."

The rapper Wale tweeted he didn't get the joke and rapper Migos wrote it wasn't funny.

A lot of people were sending you love light , prayers etc . When people were making jokes about u at a rough time. A lot of people .Bless up https://t.co/9sxe1rJuA2 — Wale (@Wale) February 4, 2019

Why is somebody freedom funny ... I don’t get the joke https://t.co/Eyf4clympS — Wale (@Wale) February 4, 2019

ALL THE MEMES AND SHIT AINT FUNNY WHEN SOMEBODY GOING THROUGH SOME

PRAYING FOR MY DAWG

AINT SHIT FUNNY HIS FANILY

DEPENDING ON HIM — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) February 4, 2019

Some users thought it was wrong for others to criticize Lovato, who was hospitalized in July following a drug overdose.