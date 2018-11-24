Decorating For The Holidays Early Can Make You Happier

Is it OK to decorate for the winter holidays before Thanksgiving? There's always a debate about when is too soon to decorate for Christmas, right? Well, it turns out that doing so may actually be good for your health!

Psychoanalyst Steve McKeown told Unilad that holiday decorations can be a pathway to childhood memories.

"In a world full of stress and anxiety people like to associate to things that make them happy and Christmas decorations evoke those strong feelings of the childhood," McKeown said. "Decorations are simply an anchor or pathway to those old childhood magical emotions of excitement. So put up those Christmas decorations early and extend the excitement!"

Related: 5 Things People Google Most Around Thanksgiving

Plus who doesn't love the warm glow coming from a lit Christmas tree? For me, it seems like the lights just make me happier. In fact, they help me decompress after a day of stress. Just as long as you have things under control, unlike Clark Griswold in Christmas Vacation.