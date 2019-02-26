Daylight Savings 2019: 10 Motivational Songs to Set Your Alarm Clock To

By Alaina Brandenburger

Going to work or school the week following Spring Forward can be difficult. Your internal clock is still set an hour behind, yet you have to lug yourself out of bed. Setting your alarm to the right playlist can help perk up your mood while you're dragging around getting ready for the day. These songs will help motivate you to get out of bed and face the day - even when the sun has yet to rise.

REMINDER: Set your clock FORWARD one hour on SUNDAY, MARCH 10th @ 2AM

“Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored” — Ariana Grande

Video of Ariana Grande - break up with your girlfriend, i&#039;m bored

The lyrics to this scandalous tune might make your blood boil, but the catchy hook and bumping beat will help you drag yourself out of bed. This is the kind of song that was made for getting ready in the mirror. It is the third single off of Grande's “Thank U, Next” album, which packs a series of bops into one collection. Start your day off right by singing along to this saucy tune.

“Walk Me Home”— P!nk

Video of P!nk - Walk Me Home (Lyric Video)

Released this February, “Walk Me Home” is the latest track from P!nk, who rarely misses with her music. This song is the perfect blend of pop rock and it is up tempo enough to lure you out of your slumber. P!nk has the vocal range to put many contemporary singers to shame, and she showcases it beautifully on this song. It's the latest in a series of insightful songs belted out by the singer, and it's also fun to sing along to.

“I Like Me Better” — Lauv

Video of Lauv - I Like Me Better [Official Audio]

This song is sweet and sappy, but it's also a good wake up song. It is a catchy toe-tapper that will help you lift yourself up and drag yourself to the shower. A midlevel melody won't jar you out of bed, but the song isn't slow enough to send you back to sleep, either. It is the perfect mix of slow and speedy. You can also sing the chorus to yourself in the mirror for a morning pep talk.

“Close to Me” — Ellie Goulding

Video of Ellie Goulding, Diplo, Swae Lee - Close To Me (Official Video)

The latest song from British pop sensation Ellie Goulding, “Close to Me” makes for a great wake up song. It starts out slow and steady before building to an energetic crescendo. This song will lull you out of your slumber, but you'll be tapping your toes and singing along before it ends. It is a fun song to sing into the shampoo bottle, too.

“Eastside” — Benny Blanco featuring Khalid and Halsey

Video of benny blanco, Halsey &amp; Khalid – Eastside (official video)

While this song is slower than others, it is well written and sung beautifully. Khalid has a way of drawing listeners into his world with his soulful voice, which helps set the tone for this song. This is one of those songs that gets stuck in your head easily, but it's not annoying. Its wistful lyrics might motivate you to call in sick and run away, but the more likely scenario is that you'll sing along while you're getting dressed for work.

“One Kiss” — Calvin Harris ft. Dua Lipa

Video of Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa - One Kiss (Official Video)

If you're the type who needs songs with high BPM to get your blood pumping and get ready for the day, this one is a must. It is slightly reminiscent of late ‘70s disco and ‘90s house music, and it's a song that is probably featured in any spin class. Calvin Harris has a knack for setting up the beat right away, and this song is no different. From beginning to end, you'll be tapping your feet and revving up your energy.

“Happier” — Marshmello ft. Bastille

Video of Marshmello ft. Bastille - Happier (Official Music Video)

“Happier” has been everywhere this winter, and it is another song that will perk up your ears and raise your alertness for the day. Although the lyrics are a little upsetting, exploring a lost love that is all for the best, it's still fun to sing. The song, which was produced by EDM artist Marshmello, has traces of EDM throughout and fits in with the recent wave of dance pop that will wake you up.

“Hot N Cold” — Katy Perry

Video of Katy Perry - Hot N Cold (Official)

Although this song is 10 years old, it still holds up as a banger. This is one song that helped solidify Perry's place in pop music. It showcases her fun, quirky musical style and it is fast enough to spur you out of bed. The song's ebbs and flows make it perfect for cardio playlists, and that is one reason it belongs in a wake-up playlist. You probably know all of the lyrics too, so you can sing it to yourself in the mirror.

“Confident” — Demi Lovato

Video of Demi Lovato - Confident (Official Video)

If the goal of your wake up playlist is motivation, then this song is a must add. One of the best positivity anthems of the past few years, this song is great for facing the day. Once you've listened to it, you will feel your inner confidence swelling with the music. Listen to it if you need a pep talk before tackling a tough project or if you need a boost for the day.

“On Top of the World” — Imagine Dragons

Video of Imagine Dragons - On Top Of The World (Official Music Video)

There are a lot of songs from Imagine Dragons that could be on this list, but "On Top of the World" is one of the band’s more upbeat tunes. When you're feeling too groggy to get out of bed, this song's melody and music will make you feel happier and more energized. The song is all about hanging in there and finally realizing your dreams, which makes it a good tune for motivating yourself on a Monday morning.