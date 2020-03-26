New Music Friday: Dua Lipa, Hailee Steinfeld, Little Mix, + Major Lazer ft Marcus Mumford

March 26, 2020
Christine
June 10, 2018; Manchester, TN, USA; Dua Lipa performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

© Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

Welcome to NEW Music Fridays on NEW 102.7! Every week we'll dish up some brand new songs. Vote to let us know which ones we should keep and which should go... Listen FRIDAYS at 8PM with Christine!

This week we have new tracks from Dua Lipa, Hailee Steinfeld, Little Mix, + Major Lazer ft Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons! Vote now!

Dua Lipa—Break My Heart

Hailee Steinfeld—I Love You’s

Little Mix—Break Up Song

Major Lazer featuring Marcus Mumford—Lay Your Head On Me

