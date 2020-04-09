NEW Music Friday: twenty one pilots, Selena Gomez, Alec Benjamin, + Lennon Stella

Vote to let us know which ones should stay and which should go...

April 9, 2020
Christine
Welcome to NEW Music Fridays on NEW 102.7! Every week we'll dish up some brand new songs. Vote to let us know which ones we should keep and which should go... Listen FRIDAYS at 8PM with Christine!

This week we have new tracks from twenty one pilots, Selena Gomez, Alec Benjamin, and Lennon Stella... Vote now!

twenty one pilots - "Level of Concern"

Alec Benjamin - "Six Feet Apart"

Selena Gomez - "Boyfriend"

Lennon Stella - "Fear of Being Alone"

