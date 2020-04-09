NEW Music Friday: twenty one pilots, Selena Gomez, Alec Benjamin, + Lennon Stella

Welcome to NEW Music Fridays on NEW 102.7! Every week we'll dish up some brand new songs. Vote to let us know which ones we should keep and which should go... Listen FRIDAYS at 8PM with Christine!

This week we have new tracks from twenty one pilots, Selena Gomez, Alec Benjamin, and Lennon Stella... Vote now!

twenty one pilots - "Level of Concern"

Video of twenty one pilots - Level of Concern (Official Video)

Alec Benjamin - "Six Feet Apart"

Video of Alec Benjamin - Six Feet Apart (Quarantine Song)

Selena Gomez - "Boyfriend"

Video of Selena Gomez - Boyfriend (Lyric Video)

Lennon Stella - "Fear of Being Alone"