NEW Music Friday: Kelly Clarkson vs Sam Smith + Demi Lovato - VOTE NOW!
Vote to let us know which should stay and which should go...
April 16, 2020
Welcome to NEW Music Fridays on NEW 102.7! Every week we'll dish up some brand new songs. Vote to let us know which ones we should keep and which should go... Listen FRIDAYS at 8PM with Christine!
Listen with the RADIO.COM App | FAQ
This week we have new tracks from Kelly Clarkson and Sam Smith ft. Demi Lovato... Vote now!
This week for NEW Music Friday we have new tracks from @Kelly_Clarkson and @SAMSMITH featuring #DemiLovato! #Vote NOW + listen on air at 8PM Friday! https://t.co/xRtLgMVv2h#StayConnectedTogether— NEW--102.7 (@New1027) April 16, 2020
Kelly Clarkson - "I Dare You"
Sam Smith + Demi Lovato - "I'm Ready"