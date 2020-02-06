New Music Friday: Justin Bieber, 5SOS, Niall Horan, and Khalid x Disclosure

February 6, 2020
Christine
New Music Friday

Welcome to NEW Music Fridays on NEW 102.7! Every week we'll dish up some brand new songs. Vote to let us know which ones we should keep and which should go... Listen FRIDAYS at 8PM with Christine!

This week we have new tracks from Justin Bieber, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Niall Horan, and Khalid x Disclosure... VOTE NOW!

Justin Bieber - "Intentions"

5 Seconds of Summer - "No Shame"

Niall Horan - "No Judgement"

Khalid x Disclosure - "Know Your Worth"

 

