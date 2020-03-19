New Music Friday: John Legend, Benee, Ava Max, + JoJo

Vote to let us know which ones should stay and which should go...

March 19, 2020
Christine
Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and Adam Levine are about to find out what John Legend has in store for 'The Voice'

Sthanlee B. Mirador/SIPA USA

Categories: 
Music

Welcome to NEW Music Fridays on NEW 102.7! Every week we'll dish up some brand new songs. Vote to let us know which ones we should keep and which should go... Listen FRIDAYS at 8PM with Christine!

This week we have new tracks from John Legend, Benee, Ava Max, and JoJo! Vote now!

John Legend - "Actions"

Benee - "Supalonely"

Ava Max - "Kings & Queens"

Jojo - "Man"

 

Tags: 
New Music Friday
John Legend
Benee
Ava Max
JoJo