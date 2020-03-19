New Music Friday: John Legend, Benee, Ava Max, + JoJo
Vote to let us know which ones should stay and which should go...
March 19, 2020
Welcome to NEW Music Fridays on NEW 102.7! Every week we'll dish up some brand new songs. Vote to let us know which ones we should keep and which should go... Listen FRIDAYS at 8PM with Christine!
This week we have new tracks from John Legend, Benee, Ava Max, and JoJo! Vote now!
This Week for #NEWmusicFriday we have tracks from @JohnLegend #Actions, @Beneemusic #Supalonely, @AvaMax #KingsandQueens, + @iamjojo #Man. Vote Now & listen FRIDAY @ 8PM with @XtineRichie! https://t.co/EGoDRerFzK— NEW--102.7 (@New1027) March 19, 2020
John Legend - "Actions"
New song from the new album: #Actions drops tonight at midnight pic.twitter.com/6QOzDTpJYa— John Legend (@johnlegend) March 19, 2020
Benee - "Supalonely"
Ava Max - "Kings & Queens"
Jojo - "Man"