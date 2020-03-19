New Music Friday: John Legend, Benee, Ava Max, + JoJo

Welcome to NEW Music Fridays on NEW 102.7! Every week we'll dish up some brand new songs. Vote to let us know which ones we should keep and which should go... Listen FRIDAYS at 8PM with Christine!

This week we have new tracks from John Legend, Benee, Ava Max, and JoJo! Vote now!

John Legend - "Actions"

New song from the new album: #Actions drops tonight at midnight pic.twitter.com/6QOzDTpJYa — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 19, 2020

Benee - "Supalonely"

Video of BENEE - Supalonely ft. Gus Dapperton

Ava Max - "Kings & Queens"

Video of Ava Max - Kings &amp; Queens [Official Visualizer>

Jojo - "Man"