New Music Friday: Billie Eilish, AJR, Alec Benjamin, and Sam Smith

Vote to let us know which ones should stay and which should go...

February 13, 2020
Christine
Billie Eilish at NEW 102.7

(Photo: Joe Cingrana/WNEW)

Welcome to NEW Music Fridays on NEW 102.7! Every week we'll dish up some brand new songs. Vote to let us know which ones we should keep and which should go... Listen FRIDAYS at 8PM with Christine!

This week we have new tracks from Billie Eilish, AJR, Alec Benjamin, and Sam Smith... Vote now!

Billie Eilish - "No Time To Die"

 

AJR
(Photo: Mike Pont/Getty Images for Radio.com)

AJR - "BANG"

 

Alec Benjamin
(Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Alec Benjamin - "Oh My God"

 

Sam Smith
(Photo: Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images)

Sam Smith - "To Die For"

 

