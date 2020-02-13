New Music Friday: Billie Eilish, AJR, Alec Benjamin, and Sam Smith

Welcome to NEW Music Fridays on NEW 102.7! Every week we'll dish up some brand new songs. Vote to let us know which ones we should keep and which should go... Listen FRIDAYS at 8PM with Christine!

This week we have new tracks from Billie Eilish, AJR, Alec Benjamin, and Sam Smith... Vote now!

Billie Eilish - "No Time To Die"

The theme song for the 25th @007 film, written and performed by Billie, is titled “No Time To Die” and will be released globally tomorrow at 4pm PT. #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/5QU9a3FPM0 — billie eilish (@billieeilish) February 12, 2020

AJR - "BANG"

Video of AJR - BANG! (Official Video)

Alec Benjamin - "Oh My God"

Video of Alec Benjamin - Oh My God (demo)

Sam Smith - "To Die For"