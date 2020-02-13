New Music Friday: Billie Eilish, AJR, Alec Benjamin, and Sam Smith
Welcome to NEW Music Fridays on NEW 102.7! Every week we'll dish up some brand new songs. Vote to let us know which ones we should keep and which should go... Listen FRIDAYS at 8PM with Christine!
This week we have new tracks from Billie Eilish, AJR, Alec Benjamin, and Sam Smith... Vote now!
Billie Eilish - "No Time To Die"
The theme song for the 25th @007 film, written and performed by Billie, is titled “No Time To Die” and will be released globally tomorrow at 4pm PT. #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/5QU9a3FPM0— billie eilish (@billieeilish) February 12, 2020
AJR - "BANG"
Alec Benjamin - "Oh My God"
Sam Smith - "To Die For"
TO DIE FOR— Sam Smith (@samsmith) February 12, 2020
The official video premieres this Friday, February 14th at 5am GMT/ 9pm PT. Join the live chat at https://t.co/yFO1eighXM pic.twitter.com/BLGbcrh3UM