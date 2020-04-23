New Music Friday: Avril Lavigne, James Blunt, The Rolling Stones - VOTE NOW!

Welcome to NEW Music Fridays on NEW 102.7! Every week we'll dish up some brand new songs. Vote to let us know which ones we should keep and which should go... Listen FRIDAYS at 8PM with Christine!

This week we have new tracks from Avril Lavigne, James Blunt, and The Rolling Stones... Vote now!

Listen with the RADIO.COM App | FAQ

Avril Lavigne - "We Are Warriors"



James Blunt - "The Greatest"

Video of James Blunt - The Greatest [Official Video>



The Rolling Stones - "Living in a Ghost Town"