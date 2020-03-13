New Music Friday: OneRepublic, Killers, Bazzi, Ellie Goulding ft. Blackbear
Vote to let us know which ones should stay and which should go...
March 13, 2020
Welcome to NEW Music Fridays on NEW 102.7! Every week we'll dish up some brand new songs. Vote to let us know which ones we should keep and which should go... Listen FRIDAYS at 8PM with Christine!
This week we have new tracks from The Killers, Ellie Goulding ft. Blackbear, Bazzi, and OneRepublic! Vote now!
One Republic - "Didn’t I"
Ellie Goulding ft. Blackbear - "Worry About Me"
Bazzi - "Young & Alive"
The Killers - "Caution"
