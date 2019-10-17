NEW 102.7's 'New Music Friday': BTS + Lauv, Bebe Rexha, Katy Perry, Harry Styles, Hootie & the Blowfish

Welcome to NEW Music Fridays on NEW 102.7! Every week we'll dish up some brand new songs. Vote to let us know which ones we should keep and which should go...

This week we have new tracks from BTS + Lauv, Bebe Rexha, Katy Perry, Harry Styles, Hootie & the Blowfish!

BTS + Lauv - "Make It Right"

Bebe Rexha - "You Can't Stop the Girl"

Video of Bebe Rexha - You Can&#039;t Stop The Girl (Official Music Video)

Katy Perry - "Harleys In Hawaii"

Video of Katy Perry - Harleys In Hawaii (Official)

Harry Styles - "Lights Up"

Video of Harry Styles - Lights Up (Official Video)

PLUS hear the brand new one from Hootie & the Blowfish, "Hold On," on NEW 102.7! It's Mike Adam's FAVE!