NEW 102.7's 'New Music Friday': Camila Cabello, Adam Lambert, James Arthur, John K., & Surfaces

Welcome to NEW Music Fridays on NEW 102.7! Every week we'll dish up some brand new songs. Vote to let us know which ones we should keep and which should go...

This week we have new tracks from Camila Cabello, Adam Lambert, James Arthur, John K., & Surfaces.

Listen with the RADIO.COM App | FAQ

Listen for brand new music EVERY FRIDAY NIGHT at 8PM on NEW 102.7!

Adam Lambert - "Superpower"

Video of Adam Lambert - Superpower (Official Music Video)

James Arthur - "You"

YOU with @TravisBarker is OUT NOW -- so sick to have him on one of my tracks. Look out for the video on Monday -- https://t.co/Muaj5dUEg6



New album YOU -- out in one week! Pre-order here: https://t.co/03wwn9eeuO pic.twitter.com/7ZcBDPdqPN — James Arthur -- (@JamesArthur23) October 11, 2019

Surfaces - "Good Day"

Video of Surfaces - Good Day (Official Audio)

Camila Cabello - "Easy"

Video of Camila Cabello - Easy (Audio)

John K. - "If We Never Met"