NEW 102.7's 'New Music Friday': Camila Cabello, Adam Lambert, James Arthur, John K., & Surfaces

October 11, 2019
Christine
Categories: 
Music

Welcome to NEW Music Fridays on NEW 102.7! Every week we'll dish up some brand new songs. Vote to let us know which ones we should keep and which should go...

This week we have new tracks from Camila Cabello, Adam Lambert, James Arthur, John K., & Surfaces.

Listen with the RADIO.COM App | FAQ

Listen for brand new music EVERY FRIDAY NIGHT at 8PM on NEW 102.7!

Adam Lambert - "Superpower"

James Arthur - "You"

Surfaces - "Good Day"

Camila Cabello - "Easy"

John K. - "If We Never Met"

Tags: 
new music Friday
Camila Cabello
Adam Lambert
James Arthur
John K.
Surfaces