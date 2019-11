NEW 102.7's 'New Music Friday': Jonas Brothers, P!nk w/ Chris Stapleton, Sam Smith, Jewel, & Lewis Capaldi

Welcome to NEW Music Fridays on NEW 102.7! Every week we'll dish up some brand new songs. Vote to let us know which ones we should keep and which should go...

This week we have new tracks from the Jonas Brothers, P!nk with Chris Stapleton, Sam Smith, Jewel, & Lewis Capaldi! Vote now!

Jonas Brothers - "Like It's Christmas"

Video of Jonas Brothers - Like It’s Christmas (Lyrics)

Jewel - "No More Tears"

Video of Jewel - No More Tears (from the documentary 'Lost In America')

Sam Smith - "I Feel Love"

Video of Sam Smith - I Feel Love (Visualiser)

P!nk with Chris Stapleton - "Love Me Anyway"

Video of P!nk - Love Me Anyway (Audio) ft. Chris Stapleton

Lewis Capaldi - "Hold Me While You Wait"