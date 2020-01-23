NEW 102.7's 'New Music Friday' ft. Lizzo, Hayley Williams, Surfaces, and Rozes x Mat Kearney

Vote to let us know which ones should stay and which should go...

January 23, 2020
Christine
Welcome to NEW Music Fridays on NEW 102.7! Every week we'll dish up some brand new songs. Vote to let us know which ones we should keep and which should go... Listen FRIDAYS at 8PM with Christine!

This week we have new tracks from Lizzo, Hayley Williams, Surfaces, and Rozes x Mat Kearney... Vote now!

 

Lizzo - "Cuz I Love You"

Hayley Williams - "Simmer"

Surfaces - "Sunday Best"

Rozes X Mat Kearney - "Walls"

