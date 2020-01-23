NEW 102.7's 'New Music Friday' ft. Lizzo, Hayley Williams, Surfaces, and Rozes x Mat Kearney

Welcome to NEW Music Fridays on NEW 102.7! Every week we'll dish up some brand new songs. Vote to let us know which ones we should keep and which should go... Listen FRIDAYS at 8PM with Christine!

This week we have new tracks from Lizzo, Hayley Williams, Surfaces, and Rozes x Mat Kearney... Vote now!

Lizzo - "Cuz I Love You"

Video of Lizzo - Cuz I Love You (Official Video)

Hayley Williams - "Simmer"

Video of Hayley Williams - Simmer [Official Music Video>

Surfaces - "Sunday Best"

Video of Surfaces - Sunday Best [Official Audio>

Rozes X Mat Kearney - "Walls"