NEW 102.7's 'New Music Friday' ft. Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers, Chelsea Cutler, and Alec Benjamin

Vote to let us know which ones should stay and which should go...

January 16, 2020
Christine
Selena Gomez at NEW 102.7

(Photo: Joe Cingrana/WNEW)

Music

Welcome to NEW Music Fridays on NEW 102.7! Every week we'll dish up some brand new songs. Vote to let us know which ones we should keep and which should go... Listen FRIDAYS at 8PM with Christine!

This week we have new tracks from Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers, Chelsea Cutler, and Alec Benjamin... Vote now!

Alec Benjamin - "Demons"

Chelsea Cutler - "Sad Tonight"

Selena Gomez - "Rare"

Jonas Bros - "What a Man Gotta Do"

New Music Friday
Selena Gomez
Jonas Brothers
Chelsea Cutler
Alec Benjamin