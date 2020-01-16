NEW 102.7's 'New Music Friday' ft. Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers, Chelsea Cutler, and Alec Benjamin

Welcome to NEW Music Fridays on NEW 102.7! Every week we'll dish up some brand new songs. Vote to let us know which ones we should keep and which should go... Listen FRIDAYS at 8PM with Christine!

This week we have new tracks from Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers, Chelsea Cutler, and Alec Benjamin... Vote now!

Alec Benjamin - "Demons"

Video of Alec Benjamin - Demons [Official Audio>

Chelsea Cutler - "Sad Tonight"

The lead single off the album. Go preview Sad Tonight now !! pic.twitter.com/79EE0K2jSY — chelsea cutler (@chelseacutler) January 15, 2020

Selena Gomez - "Rare"

Video of Selena Gomez - Rare (Official Music Video)

Jonas Bros - "What a Man Gotta Do"